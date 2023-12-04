‘I saw her stabbing Brianna’, boy tells court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

‘I saw her stabbing Brianna’, boy tells court

By Press Association
Brianna Ghey was found with fatal wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park, near Warrington on February 11 (Handout/PA)
Brianna Ghey was found with fatal wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park, near Warrington on February 11 (Handout/PA)

A boy accused of the murder of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey told police he saw his co-accused stabbing her, a court heard.

Boy Y and girl X, who cannot be named because of their ages, are both accused of the murder of Brianna, 16, who was found stabbed 28 times with a hunting knife in Culcheth Linear Park, near Warrington, on the afternoon of February 11.

Both defendants, aged 15 at the time, now both 16, deny murder and are blaming each other as being responsible for Brianna’s death, Manchester Crown Court has heard.

At the start of the second week of the trial, jurors were shown the video recorded police interviews with the suspects after their arrests, the day after Brianna’s death.

Boy Y said girl X had invited Brianna, who he had never met before, to meet up and go to the park, and suggested an area near a bench.

He said: “I turned away to go to the toilet behind a tree. When I turned back around I saw X stabbing Brianna. Brianna was on the floor.”

Boy Y told detectives he saw Brianna curled up on the floor and stood over her was X, who had a knife.

He continued: “I went to check if Brianna was alive. I put my hands on her. I got blood all on my hands.”

A detective asked him: “Did you see where the blood was coming from?”

“Everywhere,” Y replied.

Two teenagers are on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of the murder of Brianna Ghey (Peter Byrne/PA)

He said girl X stopped stabbing Brianna because nearby she saw another member of the public in the park and she ran away. He followed, with them both then walking away from the park.

Box Y continued: “I asked her why she did it. She said Brianna tried to break her and her boyfriend up.”

He said X appeared “calm”, but he was “shocked and panicked”.

And he told police he did not see the knife and did not know what X did with it afterwards.

But jurors have been told it is now accepted Brianna was killed with a hunting knife belonging to Y, which was found in his bedroom at his home address with Brianna’s blood still on the weapon.

And neither defendant disputes that in the days and weeks before Brianna’s death, they had discussed and made plans to kill her, prosecutors told the court.

The same day Y was interviewed, X was also questioned by detectives.

In her police interview she claimed they were with Brianna at the park and she was “very happy” and “really smiley”, but then abruptly “stormed off” to meet a boy, 17, from Manchester who was picking her up in his car.

Girl X was told by police her phone and messages would be analysed by them, but she denied there was anything on the device to do with Brianna’s death.

She then made “no comment” to further questions, the court heard.

The trial has been told:

– X and Y had a fixation with torture, violence and death;

– The pair had a “kill list” of other child victims;

– A “murder plan” to kill Brianna was found in X’s bedroom;

– She posted a tribute to her alleged victim on social media after the killing;

and

– X had an interest in serial killers.

The trial continues.