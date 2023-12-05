Jury sworn in before trial of man charged with murdering woman found in lay-by

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jury sworn in before trial of man charged with murdering woman found in lay-by

By Press Association
Sarah Henshaw was described as ‘incredibly kind’ by family (Derbyshire Police/PA)
A jury has been sworn in before the trial of a man accused of murdering a woman and disposing of her body in a lay-by near the M1.

Darren Hall, 36, of Rodney Way, Ilkeston, has denied killing Sarah Henshaw, whose body was found early on June 26 by the westbound A617 near Chesterfield, Derbyshire.

Ms Henshaw, 31, had been reported missing after last being seen at her home in Norman Street, Ilkeston, on June 20.

On Tuesday at Derby Crown Court, a jury of nine men and three women were sworn in before the prosecution opens its case at 10.30am on Wednesday.

Addressing jurors, Mr Justice Goss said: “You are the sole judges of the facts in this case.

“We are not going to be able to proceed further today.

“It is going to be rather frustrating for you as nothing further is going to be required of you today but you do know that now you will be jurors on this case.”

Several members of Hall and Ms Henshaw’s families were in the public gallery to watch proceedings.

The trial is expected to last for two weeks.