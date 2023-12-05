Former NI footballer Paddy McCourt cleared of sexual assault conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former NI footballer Paddy McCourt cleared of sexual assault conviction

By Press Association
Paddy McCourt playing for Celtic (PA)
Paddy McCourt playing for Celtic (PA)

Former Northern Ireland and Celtic footballer Paddy McCourt has successfully appealed against a conviction for a sexual assault.

The 40-year-old, of Wheatfield Court in Muff, Co Donegal, was found guilty after a trial in May of sexually touching a woman in a bar in Londonderry in January 2022.

At Derry Magistrates’ Court in July, district judge Ted Magill handed down a three-month sentence, which was suspended for two years.

McCourt always denied the allegation.

He successfully appealed against the conviction on Tuesday morning after Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS) offered no evidence.

During a brief hearing at the County Court in Derry on Tuesday, Rosemary Walsh, appearing for the PPS, said they had issues around witnesses who previously identified McCourt.

“This was a matter concerning an allegation of sexual assault against Mr McCourt, and there hadn’t been a dispute as part of the lower court proceedings that the victim was the subject of a sexual assault by one of two individuals who were at a bar and situated just behind her at the material time,” she said.

“The issue in this case was identification of which of the two individuals was the person that had assaulted her. She had her back turned at the time and wasn’t in a position to be able to say which of the two it was.

“Since the lower court hearing there have been evidential difficulties that have arisen with witnesses, important witnesses who had provided identification evidence and we do have problems with those witnesses.

“The prosecution has kept the matter under review and we are now in a position where we are not going to be contesting the appeal so I will be formally offering no evidence today.”

Eoghan Devlin, acting for McCourt, said he did not intend to “rake over the ashes of what happened in the lower court”, but contended there were a “series of issues that the prosecution faced in terms of difficulties and failures in the investigation”.

“Suffice to say that my client has always accepted this lady was assaulted but not by him,” he said.

“I would ask that your honour would dismiss the charge.”

Judge Philip Babington allowed the appeal.

McCourt played 18 times for Northern Ireland, scoring two goals, and was a Celtic player between 2008 and 2013.

He also played for Derry City during his career.

Speaking outside court, McCourt’s lawyer Ciaran Shiels said his client had been through an ordeal for almost two years.

“He should never have been charged in relation to this case, never mind prosecuted,” he said.

“This man should never have been charged, let alone put through the process and the ordeal that he’s had to face for the guts of two years.”