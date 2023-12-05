Grand Theft Auto: Controversy surrounds the popular gaming series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grand Theft Auto: Controversy surrounds the popular gaming series

By Press Association
The sixth game in the Grand Theft Auto series which will be released in 2025 (Rockstar)
Grand Theft Auto VI has been confirmed as the next instalment in the hugely popular video game series, ending years of speculation about the franchise.

Publisher Rockstar Games confirmed the game would be released in 2025 as it revealed the first trailer for the title, which also confirmed the series would be returning to the Miami-inspired location of Vice City.

The announcement sparked widespread response on social media, and the trailer has already been viewed more than 55 million times on YouTube in the hours since its release, highlighting the enduring popularity of the series.

Screengrab from the trailer of the sixth game in the Grand Theft Auto series
Screengrab from the trailer of the sixth game in the Grand Theft Auto series (Rockstar)

Created in the UK by David Jones and Mike Dailly, its development is now overseen by Rockstar, and the open-world adventure games are regularly praised for their scale and depth, with modern games featuring entire regions of a fictional United States, complete with multiple cities and the surrounding areas all fully explorable to players.

Since the release of the original game, Grand Theft Auto, in 1997, the series has been critically acclaimed but also hugely controversial because of what many critics feel is its glorification and excessive use of violence, with a number of countries condemning or even banning the game and warning of its potential ability to corrupt players.

Concerns reappeared with Grand Theft Auto III, launched in 2001, when the game began using 3D graphics for the first time, heightening the realism of the violence.

The series was criticised again for its focus on illegal activities, rather than more heroic quests players carried out in other games.

But despite this, the series continued to be a runaway commercial success, and the jump to 3D graphics for its open-world environment was hailed as a watershed moment in gaming.

Each of the games released since then have all included controversial elements, including what some have claimed are overly glamourous depictions of gang warfare and general criminality, as well as hidden sexual minigames and the ability for players to drink-drive.

The most recent full game in the series, 2013’s Grand Theft Auto V, was also criticised for including graphic torture scenes that had to be carried out in order for players to progress in a mission.

But despite these concerns the series has become a key cultural reference point for many, with the games also well-known for their satirical humour which often pokes fun at many aspects of modern life.

In 2006, the series was voted one of Britain’s top 10 designs as part of the BBC and Design Museum’s Great British Design Quest, appearing in the list alongside Concorde and the World Wide Web.

And it has been an unprecedented commercial success, shipping more than 410 million units across the franchise, making it one of the best-selling video game series of all time – sitting alongside the Fifa football game series, war-based series Call Of Duty and long-running franchises such as Pokemon and Tetris.

The best-selling instalment of the series, Grand Theft Auto V, is the second best selling game ever, with more than 190 million copies sold.