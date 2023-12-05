Ex-Lib Dem minister Chris Huhne settles News Group hacking claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Ex-Lib Dem minister Chris Huhne settles News Group hacking claim

By Press Association
Chris Huhne speaking outside the Rolls Building after the settlement (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Chris Huhne speaking outside the Rolls Building after the settlement (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Former Liberal Democrat cabinet minister Chris Huhne and a number of celebrities have settled hacking claims against News Group Newspapers.

A judge was told, at a High Court hearing in London on Tuesday, that comedian Catherine Tate, radio presenter Chris Moyles and Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm were among celebrities who had reached settlements after making complaints about information misuse and taken legal action.

Mr Justice Fancourt was overseeing the latest hearing in long-running litigation involving News Group, which publishes The Sun and used to publish the News Of The World.

He was given detail of settlements by lawyers at a High Court hearing in London on Tuesday.

Mr Huhne was at the hearing and said, outside court, that he had also reached an agreement with News Group.

Catherine Tate
Catherine Tate was among the celebrities who have reached settlements after making hacking claims against News Group Newspapers (Matt Crossick/PA)

Former Boyzone member Shane Lynch, actor Mathew Horne and actor Keith Allen, father of singer Lily Allen, had also reached settlements, the judge was told.

Lawyers told Mr Justice Fancourt that Davinia Douglass, a survivor of the London July 7 2005 bombings, had also reached a settlement.

News Group Newspapers has previously settled a number of other claims.

Lawyers representing celebrities read agreed statements at a hearing in the Rolls Building in central London.

A barrister representing News Group Newspapers apologised and no detail of damages was given.

Mr Huhne said he had made complaints about information gathering and as part of the settlement he would get “six-figure” damages.

Mr Huhne raised concerns about the power wielded by media outlets controlled by mogul Rupert Murdoch and his family.

He said “UK and Australian political systems” had allowed “the Murdochs” to become “far too powerful”.

“I confidently predict there will be little or no reporting of this settlement in The Times, Sunday Times, Sun, Sun on Sunday, Talk TV, Times Radio, New York Post, Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Marketwatch, Australian, Sky News Australia, News.com.au, Fox News or Fox TV stations, because they are all owned by the Murdochs,” he said.

“Nor will HarperCollins or its imprints be making me an offer for the book rights, or the Times Literary Supplement reviewing it.

“This concentration of power is an insult to pluralism.”