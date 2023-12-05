Trans teenager Brianna’s injuries not survivable, pathologist tells court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Trans teenager Brianna’s injuries not survivable, pathologist tells court

By Press Association
Brianna Ghey (Family handout/Cheshire Police/PA)
Brianna Ghey (Family handout/Cheshire Police/PA)

Transgender teenager Brianna Ghey suffered unsurvivable injuries when she was stabbed 28 times during a “sustained and violent assault”, a court heard.

And the knife used was “consistent” with the 12cm hunting knife found, with her blood still on it, in the bedroom of boy Y, one of the two teenagers accused of her murder, Manchester Crown Court was told.

Boy Y and girl X, who cannot be named because of their ages, are both accused of the murder of Brianna, 16, who was found fatally injured in Culcheth Linear Park, near Warrington, on the afternoon of February 11.

Both defendants, aged 15 at the time, now both 16, deny murder and are blaming each other for Brianna’s death.

The trial, now in its second week, has been told X and Y had a fixation with torture, violence and death, and drew up a “kill list” of child victims.

An alleged “murder plan” to kill Brianna was found in the bedroom of X, who had an interest in serial killers and described herself as a “Satanist” the trial has heard.

Brianna Ghey murder court case
Two teenagers are on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of the murder of Brianna Ghey (Family handout/Warrington Police/PA)

On Tuesday Home office consultant pathologist Dr Alison Armour told the jury of the results of the post-mortem examination she carried out on Brianna’s body at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital the day after her death.

It took about two hours to detail the injuries using computer generated images, detailing the location of the injuries on Brianna’s body.

Dr Armour said of the 28 stab wounds that 14 were to the head and neck and 14 to the chest, back and sides.

She concluded the injuries were consistent with a “sustained and violent assault” with a bladed weapon.

Defence injuries to her right arm and right thumb included one wound entering the bicep and exiting the outside of the arm below the shoulder.

Five “significant” injuries were also detailed, which resulted in wounds and damage to the left and right lung, which were both punctured, the aorta and oesophagus.

One wound had also entered the front of the heart and exited the back.

Another significant injury was to the left side of her head, cutting the ear lobe and going in behind the angle of the jaw, causing damage to spinal vertebrae in the neck and damaging the throat.

To the right-hand side of the neck there was a series of six stab wounds, one which completely severed the jugular vein and carotid artery.

This injury alone would have been sufficient to cause death, Dr Armour said, from a “catastrophic haemorrhage”.

Dr Armour also found damage from the weapon to Brianna’s ribs, vertebrae and breast bone, implying the stab wounds were inflicted with “considerable” force.

Deanna Heer KC, prosecuting, asked the pathologist about images she had seen of the hunting knife found in Y’s bedroom, which has a single sharp edge blade, 12cm in length.

Ms Heer said, “Is that a candidate for causing some or all of these wounds?”

“Yes, it is,” Dr Armour replied.

Dr Armour said she could not exclude the possibility another knife, of similar size, could have been used to inflict the wounds – but there was no positive evidence suggesting the use of a second knife.

And Dr Armour said from the pathology evidence it is not possible to say in which order the wounds were inflicted or whether Brianna was standing or sitting down when she was stabbed.

The trial was adjourned until Wednesday .