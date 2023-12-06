Earth on course for catastrophic tipping points, scientists warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Earth on course for catastrophic tipping points, scientists warn

By Press Association
The irreversible melting of glaciers would cause catastrophic sea level rise, experts warned (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The irreversible melting of glaciers would cause catastrophic sea level rise, experts warned (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Earth is on course for a series of catastrophic tipping points that would cause misery for billions of people unless fossil fuels are ditched urgently, a group of more than 200 researchers has warned.

Tipping points refer to natural systems becoming increasingly stressed to the point that they irreversibly change, often with disastrous consequences.

Researchers likened the process to a person gradually leaning back on a chair until they lose balance and fall.

Examples of tipping points include the melting of polar and mountain glaciers where the atmosphere and oceans have warmed so much that melting cannot be stopped.

Global warming, through fossil fuel use, deforestation and agricultural emissions, is the primary cause of these approaching catastrophes, the researchers said.

Led by scientists from the University of Exeter, the international team has written the most comprehensive report yet on tipping points, timed to coincide with the UN climate talks in Dubai this week.

They have identified 26 approaching tipping points which include Amazon die-back – where the rainforest can no longer sustain itself and it becomes a savannah – as well as the permanent disruption of oceanic currents that transport heat around the world.

If triggered, these events will make it difficult to grow food and further exacerbate the heating atmosphere, affecting billions of people worldwide.

Professor Tim Lenton, lead author of the report, said: “Tipping points in the Earth system pose threats of a magnitude never faced by humanity.

Solar energy
A positive tipping point towards renewable energy would be crossed when the energy transition becomes inevitable (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“They can trigger devastating domino effects, including the loss of whole ecosystems and capacity to grow staple crops, with societal impacts including mass displacement, political instability and financial collapse.”

The researchers also identified positive tipping points which must be crossed in order to avert climate disaster.

These refer to changes in behaviour or technology, such as electric car batteries improving in quality while the price falls, making the technology more accessible to the point at which owning an electric car becomes the norm.

Prof Lenton said of positive tipping points: “This is already happening in areas ranging from renewable energy and electric vehicles to social movements and plant-based diets.

“Now is the moment to unleash a cascade of positive tipping points to ensure a safe, just and sustainable future for humanity.”

The report authors identify six recommendations – phase out fossil fuels and land emissions well before 2050; improve climate adaptation and funding for countries that need it; include tipping points in governments’ assessments of how they react to climate change; coordinate policy to trigger positive tipping points; convene an urgent global summit on tipping points and conduct more research into them to improve human understanding.

Dr Manjana Milkoreit, of the University of Oslo, said: “Currently, our global governance system is inadequate to deal with the coming threats and implement the solutions urgently required.

“Some Earth system tipping points are now likely to be triggered, causing severe and disproportionate impacts within and between nations.

“This provides an urgent impetus to strengthen adaptation and loss and damage governance, adjusting existing frameworks and increasing resources to account for tipping point threats.

“Averting this crisis – and doing so equitably – must be the core goal of Cop28 and ongoing global cooperation.”