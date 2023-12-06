What the papers say – December 6

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – December 6

By Press Association
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Government’s renewed Rwanda deal dominates the front pages on Wednesday with many newspapers leading with the signing of the updated migration treaty.

The Daily Express and the Metro splash with the migrants deal with differing takes on how straightforward it will be to get the green light from the Supreme Court.

The Times describes the Rwandan migrant plan as the Prime Minister’s “middle way” to appease the rebels in his own party.

The Daily Telegraph tells a different story, opting for a headline that claims MPs are “threatening to quit” the Conservative Party over the newly signed migration deal.

The i focuses on 10 families who have questions for Boris Johnson as he prepares to give evidence at the UK Covid-19 inquiry.

The Daily Mail splits its front page between a royal family photograph and the upcoming junior doctor strike, describing the industrial action as “indefensible” as it piles more strain on hospitals and waiting lists during the busiest time of year.

The Guardian leads with a piece on the conflict in Gaza with the UN’s top aid official describing the Israeli military campaign in the south of the territory as just as devastating as in the north, eradicating any chance of access to provide meaningful humanitarian aid.

The Financial Times focuses on aviation, revealing that tax funding could be the key to launching a single-aisle aircraft and a shorter-range, hydrogen-powered plane as the industry attempts to reduce its carbon footprint.

The Daily Mirror concentrates on Turkish doctors offering plastic surgery deals at Christmas after at least three Britons died after going under the knife.

And the Daily Star criticises Manchester United after the club banned several news publications from the press pack at Old Trafford.