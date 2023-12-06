Hugo Keith KC – Who is ‘Star at the Bar’ grilling former PM at Covid-19 inquiry?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hugo Keith KC – Who is ‘Star at the Bar’ grilling former PM at Covid-19 inquiry?

By Press Association
Screen grab from the UK Covid-19 Inquiry live stream of counsel to the inquiry Hugo Keith KC as he questions former prime minister Boris Johnson at Dorland House in London (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)
The leading KC questioning former prime minister Boris Johnson at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry has represented royalty and is considered a “Star at the Bar”.

Hugo Keith KC is counsel to the inquiry and has previously grilled Dominic Cummings and Matt Hancock over the government’s handling of the pandemic.

Mr Keith has represented a number of high-profile clients since beginning his career as a barrister in 1989 – including Queen Elizabeth II during the inquest into the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Princess Royal is also among those previously represented by Mr Keith when she was prosecuted for being in charge of a dog that bit two children in 2002.

Anne’s English bull terrier was not ordered to be put down after the barrister successfully argued it was unnecessary.

Other cases the KC has taken on include being leading counsel to the inquests into the London 7/7 bombings and representing News UK chief executive Rebekah Brooks at the Leveson Inquiry.

Mr Keith, who took silk in 2009, has also been described as “maybe the best extradition barrister” – appearing in the case of Abu Hamza.

He has also taken on roles in the inquests of Russian defector Alexander Litvinenko and the Westminster Bridge terror attack in 2017.

In more recent times, he provided legal assistance to Chelsea Football Club over its sale from Roman Abramovich to Todd Boehly.

According to the legal directory Chambers UK, Mr Keith is an “absolutely top-notch inquiries lawyer” and has also been described as a “formidable opponent”.

He was named as a “Star at the Bar” in the Chambers and Partners 2015 Guide to the UK Bar and, according to his chambers’ website, is “currently top ranked in no less than seven practice areas by the professional directories to the Bar”.