‘We don’t want your apology’, protesters tell Boris Johnson

By Press Association
Kirsten Hackman, Michelle Rumball, Kathryn Butcher and Fran Hall were removed from the UK Covid-19 Inquiry as Boris Johnson began his evidence with an apology to victims of the pandemic (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Kirsten Hackman, Michelle Rumball, Kathryn Butcher and Fran Hall were removed from the UK Covid-19 Inquiry as Boris Johnson began his evidence with an apology to victims of the pandemic (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Four people who were removed from Boris Johnson’s Covid-19 Inquiry hearing said they “didn’t want his apology”.

The former Prime Minister’s evidence was interrupted on Wednesday morning as he began an apology for the “suffering” during the pandemic.

Baroness Heather Hallett, chairwoman of the inquiry, ordered ushers to remove the women from the room.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Former prime minister Boris Johnson appeared before the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)

They said they stood up as he began apologising to hold up signs that read: “The Dead can’t hear your apologies”.

Speaking outside Dorland House in west London, Kathryn Butcher, 59, who lost her sister-in-law, told reporters afterwards: “We didn’t want his apology.

“When he tried to apologise we stood up. We didn’t block anybody. We were told to sit down.”

Fran Hall, 62, from Denham, Buckinghamshire, said that Baroness Hallett warned them that they would be asked to leave if they did not sit down.

“Lady Hallett warned us to sit down and we didn’t, we stood.

“She warned us that if we didn’t sit down she would have to ask the ushers to ask us to leave.”

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
The women held photos of their loved ones and signs that read ‘The dead can’t hear your apologies'(Jordan Pettitt/PA)

She said her only regret was that their seats are now sitting empty inside the inquiry.

Ms Butcher, from London, said that the former Prime Minister saw their signs.

“He looked around once when Lady Hallett told us to sit down,” she said.

“He looked at us quickly.

“He would have seen what the signs said.”