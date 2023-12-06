TUC accuses government of ignoring recommendations on new strikes law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

TUC accuses government of ignoring recommendations on new strikes law

By Press Association
Paul Nowak, general secretary of the TUC, criticised the Government’s minimum service level legislation (Peter Byrne/PA)
Paul Nowak, general secretary of the TUC, criticised the Government’s minimum service level legislation (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Government has denied claims it has “ignored” recommendations from the conciliation service Acas over its controversial new law on providing minimum levels of service during strikes.

The TUC said “serious concerns” had been raised about the new regulations, which have sparked anger from unions and opposition politicians.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak has written to Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch saying ministers have “chosen to ignore” recommendations by Acas.

A Department for Business and Trade spokesperson said: “This is total nonsense from the TUC. We carefully considered all the responses we received during the consultation period, including from Acas.

“The purpose of this legislation is to protect the lives and livelihoods of the public and ensure they can continue to access vital public services.

“This Act does not remove the ability to strike but people expect the Government to act in circumstances where their rights and freedoms are being disproportionately impacted and that’s what we are doing.”

Mr Nowak said: “Acas raised serious concerns about the balance, clarity and practicality of its plans. Yet the government still shamelessly claims it has consulted with Acas to justify its actions.

“Acas is one of a long list – including politicians, employers and civil society groups – that have criticised the regulations.

“These anti-strike laws are a deliberate attempt to restrict the right to strike – a fundamental British liberty. They are undemocratic, unworkable and likely illegal.

“Crucially, they will poison industrial relations and exacerbate disputes rather than help resolve them.”

An Acas spokesperson said: “Acas is governed by an independent council that includes employer, trade union and independent members. The Acas Council’s full response to the Government’s consultation on its Minimum Service Levels: Code of Practice on reasonable steps is available on the Acas website and is the consensus position of our council members.

“Any changes to Government policy or new laws around the handling of industrial action are a matter for the Government and Parliament.”

The TUC is holding a special conference on Saturday to discuss how to respond to the new regulations.