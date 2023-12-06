Woman described as ‘beautiful soul’ killed in east London shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman described as ‘beautiful soul’ killed in east London shooting

By Press Association
Forensics teams joined Met officers at the scene (Lucy North/PA)
Forensics teams joined Met officers at the scene (Lucy North/PA)

Tributes have been paid to a woman described as “a beautiful soul” who was killed in a shooting in east London.

The 42-year-old woman, named locally as Lianne Gordon, was one of three people found with gunshot wounds after police were called to Vine Close, Hackney, on Tuesday evening.

A 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were taken to hospital, where their conditions are being assessed, the Metropolitan Police said.

Flowers were laid outside the police cordon on Wednesday alongside a card which said: “To Lianne: Such a beautiful soul gone too soon!”

A resident of Vine Close, who did not want to be named, said she heard the daughter of the victim screaming in the aftermath.

Shohid Auddin, another resident of the cul-de-sac, told reporters Ms Gordon had recently come back from a holiday.

He said: “She was very nice and chatty, she talked to us all the time.

“My mum doesn’t speak English but they understood each other. She had two children – my youngest daughter was the same age as hers.

“She used to talk to everybody, I never saw her upset, she was always smiling.”

Hackney shooting
A floral tribute and card were left outside the police cordon (Lucy North/PA)

Lucinda Leadette, 68, whose family were friends with Ms Gordon, described her as “bubbly and outgoing”.

A murder investigation has been launched but no arrests have been made so far.

Forensics teams arrived at the scene on Wednesday with a cordon in place across the adjoining Rendlesham Road.

Mayor of Hackney Caroline Woodley and Councillor Susan Fajana-Thomas, Cabinet member for community safety, said in a joint statement: “We are deeply shocked and saddened to learn that a woman has died after a fatal shooting which left two others injured in Vine Close, Hackney Downs, last night. Our thoughts and condolences are with all those affected, their family, neighbours and friends.

“While incidents like this are rare in Hackney, we know that the events of last night will cause concern for local people. We want to reassure everyone that we’re committed to doing all we can to prevent what are fortunately isolated events.

“The police will be working in the area over the coming days to continue their investigation. Council officers will be supporting the police and helping to reassure those affected within the community.”