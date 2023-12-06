Scientists discover the secret to making an intense espresso

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scientists discover the secret to making an intense espresso

By Press Association
Grinding coffee with a splash of water makes a more consistent espresso, scientists say (University of Oregon)
Scientists believe they have identified the secret ingredient to making an intense espresso – a splash of water.

Researchers found that adding a small amount of water to coffee beans before grinding them produces more consistent and tastier espresso.

During grinding, the friction between coffee beans generates electricity that causes particles to clump together and stick to the grinder.

Adding moisture reduces the amount of electricity produced, the researchers said, which means less coffee is wasted and the flavours become much stronger.

Christopher Hendon, an associate professor of computational materials chemistry at the University of Oregon in the US, said: “Moisture, whether it’s residual moisture inside the roasted coffee or external moisture added during grinding, is what dictates the amount of charge that is formed during grinding.

The friction of coffee beans during grinding generates electricity that causes coffee particles to clump together and stick to the grinder (University of Oregon)

“Water not only reduces static electricity and therefore reduces mess as you’re grinding, but it can also make a major impact on the intensity of the beverage and, potentially, the ability to access higher concentrations of favourable flavours.”

For the study, published in the journal Matter, the researchers wanted to investigate how electricity produced during the grinding process affected coffee taste.

They teamed up with volcano experts, who study similar electrification processes that occur in volcanic eruptions.

Joshua Mendez Harper, an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at Portland State University in the US, said: “During eruption, magma breaks up into lots of little particles that then come out of the volcano in this big plume, and during that whole process, those particles are rubbing against each other and charging up to the point of producing lightning.

“In a simplistic way, it’s similar to grinding coffee, where you’re taking these beans and reducing them to fine powder.”

The team measured the amount of static electricity produced when they ground different types of coffee beans, noting the country of origin and the colour of the coffee roast.

They also took into account the processing methods of the beans, including whether they were natural, washed or decaffeinated.

The researchers said the electricity produced during grinding was not impacted by where the coffee was from or how it was processed but there was an association between electrification and roast colour and how coarse or fine the particles were.

The team found that when coffee was ground at a coarser setting, less electricity was produced.

Light roasts produced less charge, and this charge was more likely to be positive, the researchers said, while darker roasts charged negatively and produced more overall charge.

The researchers also found that dark roast coffees produce much finer particles than light roasts when ground at the same setting.

The scientists then tested whether grinding with water changed the way espresso is brewed.

They found that when beans were ground with a splash of water, it resulted in a longer extraction time and a stronger brew, compared to the same beans ground without water.

Grinding with water also made the flavours of espresso shots more consistent, overcoming a major hurdle for baristas and industrial coffee brewers, the team said.

As part of the next steps, the researchers want to investigate how to prepare the perfect coffee.

Prof Hendon said: “Now that we know what grind settings to use to make reproducible espresso, we can start to try to understand what factors give rise to sensory differences in coffee taste.”