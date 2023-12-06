‘Beautiful soul’ shot dead in street may have been gangland victim, police say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

‘Beautiful soul’ shot dead in street may have been gangland victim, police say

By Press Association
Police are probing whether an east London shooting which left a 42-year-old woman dead was ‘gang-linked’ (PA)
Police are probing whether an east London shooting which left a 42-year-old woman dead was ‘gang-linked’ (PA)

Police are probing whether an east London shooting which left a 42-year-old woman dead was “gang-linked”.

Lianne Gordon, described by neighbours as “a beautiful soul”, died and a 20-year-old man and 16-year-old boy were hurt in the attack in Vine Close, Hackney, on Tuesday evening.

The trio are believed to have known each other but were not related, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers are also trying to determine if the attack is linked to shots being fired in the same road days before.

Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway and Hackney mayor Caroline Woodley issue a statement near to the scene in Vine Close, Hackney, on Wednesday
Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway and Hackney mayor Caroline Woodley issue a statement near to the scene in Vine Close, Hackney, on Wednesday (Lucy North/PA)

In a statement at the scene, Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway said: “I want to offer my most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victims and also to all of those affected in the wider community by this incident.

“It is important that we keep an open mind regarding motive and we will follow the evidence. It is too early in this investigation to comment further on motive, though we are considering the possibility that this was gang-linked.”

Mr Conway added: “We are also aware of a recent incident in which police were again called to shots being fired in Vine Close on the evening of Saturday December 2.

A card and flowers left near the scene
A card and flowers left near the scene (Lucy North/PA)

“In response to that separate incident, officers found shell casings at the scene but there was no trace of any victim or suspect.

“The Met specialist crime command is again continuing to investigate that separate incident. However, one of our lines of inquiry is to determine whether these two incidents are linked.”

Ms Gordon died at the scene of the shooting, while the two males were taken to hospital, where they remain in a non-life-threatening condition.

Earlier on Wednesday, local residents paid tribute to Ms Gordon as police officers and forensics teams continued their investigation at the scene.

Flowers were laid outside a police cordon alongside a card which said: “To Lianne: Such a beautiful soul gone too soon!”

Shohid Auddin, a resident of Vine Close, told reporters Ms Gordon had recently come back from a holiday.

He said: “She was very nice and chatty, she talked to us all the time.

“My mum doesn’t speak English but they understood each other. She had two children – my youngest daughter was the same age as hers.

“She used to talk to everybody, I never saw her upset, she was always smiling.”

Lucinda Leadette, 68, whose family were friends with Ms Gordon, described her as “bubbly and outgoing”.