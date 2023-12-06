Judge loses High Court fight after failing to get promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judge loses High Court fight after failing to get promotion

By Press Association
District Judge Kate Thomas outside the Royal Courts of Justice in central London, where she has taken legal action against the Judicial Appointments Commission (Yui Mok/PA)
A 52-year-old woman judge has lost a High Court fight after failing to get promotion.

District Judge Kate Thomas, who oversees hearings at Walsall County Court in the West Midlands, took legal action against the Judicial Appointments Commission after failing in a bid to become a circuit judge.

She said the commission’s decision not to recommend her “for appointment to the office of circuit judge” was unfair.

The commission disputed her claim, and a High Court judge on Wednesday ruled against her.

Mr Justice Swift, who had considered arguments at a High Court hearing in London, concluded that Judge Thomas did not have an arguable case.

He heard that the Judicial Appointments Commission’s Selection and Character Committee had decided that Judge Thomas, who hears civil and family cases in Walsall and works as an assistant coroner in Kent, was “not presently selectable”.

Barrister Nicholas Bowen KC, who represented Judge Thomas, told Mr Justice Swift that there was a long-standing public concern about judges being part of an “old boys’ club”.

Kate Thomas legal action
District Judge Kate Thomas’s defence said that she saw herself ‘stuck’ in her current role for the ‘rest of her career’ (Yui Mok/PA)

He said Judge Thomas had been involved in a “particularly unpleasant” row with a more senior judge.

Mr Justice Swift was told that Judge Thomas had made a “bullying” allegation.

Mr Bowen said Judge Thomas thought she had been “blackballed” and was concerned about “secret soundings”.

He said she saw herself “stuck” in her current role for the “rest of her career”.

“There is a long-standing concern that it is a club – an old boys’ club,” he told Mr Justice Swift.

“It is easier if you are to enter if you are a white male, a polished professional from a certain social background.

“There is no doubt that is a concern.

“Her concern is that because she has had the gumption and courage to stand up for herself that has somehow gone against her.”

He added: “There is a real smell about this.”

Lawyers representing the Judicial Appointments Commission had disputed Judge Thomas’s complaints and argued that she should not get permission to pursue her claim.

“The impact on the claimant’s judicial career is said to be ‘terminal’,” barristers Robert Moretto and Natasha Simonsen told Mr Justice Swift in a written argument.

“But that is wrong.”

They added: “There is nothing to prevent the claimant applying again.”

The two barristers went on: “The claimant considers she has been ‘tainted’ on account of having made a bullying complaint against a colleague. But that is mere speculation.”