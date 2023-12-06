Man charged with attempted murder after ‘pregnant’ woman stabbed in Aberfan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man charged with attempted murder after ‘pregnant’ woman stabbed in Aberfan

By Press Association
The woman was attacked on Tuesday (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The woman was attacked on Tuesday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman who is reportedly pregnant was stabbed in a village in South Wales.

Daniel Mihai Popescu, 28, from Merthyr Tydfil, was also charged with stalking and witness intimidation after an incident on Moy Road, Aberfan, Merthyr, on Tuesday.

South Wales Police previously said they responded to reports that a 29-year-old woman had been stabbed at about 9.10am.

The woman, who is said to be pregnant, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff with injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening at the time.

Police arrested a man, who is believed to be known to the victim, on suspicion of attempted murder, just before 4pm on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said on Wednesday: “Daniel Mihai Popescu, aged 28, from Merthyr, has today been charged with attempted murder following an incident on Moy Road, Aberfan, Merthyr, yesterday morning.

“He will appear at Merthyr Magistrates Court tomorrow morning, Thursday December 7, at 10am.

“The 29-year-old woman who was injured during the incident has been discharged from hospital.”

Schools and a community centre were closed after the incident as a precaution.