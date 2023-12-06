‘Selfish’ motorist, 81, with poor eyesight who fatally hit pedestrian is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Selfish’ motorist, 81, with poor eyesight who fatally hit pedestrian is jailed

By Press Association
Neil Pemberton, 81, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for 32 months at Preston Crown Court, police said (Alamy/PA)
An 81-year-old man told by doctors nine years ago to stop driving because of his poor eyesight has been jailed for knocking down and killing another pensioner.

Neil Pemberton, 81, was able to a read a car number plate at a distance of only 2.5 metres when the legal requirement is 20 metres, said Lancashire Police.

Pemberton ignored doctors and continued to get behind the wheel, police added.

On March 17 last year he fatally struck pedestrian Peter Westwell, 80, in the village of Langho near Blackburn, Lancashire.

Mr Westwell was crossing the A666 when he was hit by the defendant’s Honda Jazz car and thrown into the air. He suffered catastrophic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pemberton was driving at 48mph in a 30mph zone at the time of the collision, Preston Crown Court heard.

On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for 32 months, police said.

Judge Simon Medland KC said Pemberton selfishly prioritised his own convenience by continuing to drive and was repeatedly dishonest when he re-applied for his licence and indicated to the DVLA there was nothing wrong with his eyesight.

Mr Westwell’s daughter Hazel said: “I really wanted to thank the people who stopped that day and tried to help my dad, it means I know he wasn’t on his own. They were all so kind.

“Dad was walking that day because he had been told by his doctor and his family that he needed to stop driving, so he did.

“I would ask people to please take personal responsibility when it comes to their health and driving and I would also ask family members to have that difficult conversation should they have any concerns.

“My dad was an active, fit, kind, loving family man. He fought and worked hard to stay independent and for him to die as a result of someone else’s selfish actions is almost impossible for us to bear”.

Detective Sergeant Helen Parkinson said: “Very sadly and ironically Peter was walking that day as he had been told he couldn’t drive for medical reasons.

“Drivers have a personal responsibility to make sure our roads are as safe as possible and making sure your eyesight meets the standards of vision for driving is an important part of that, just like checking your car is in a fit state to drive.

“Tragically, Neil Pemberton’s failure to meet that personal responsibility had all too obvious catastrophic consequences.”