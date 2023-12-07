Man in court charged with trying to murder ‘pregnant’ woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man in court charged with trying to murder ‘pregnant’ woman

By Press Association
A man has been in court charged with trying to murder a reportedly pregnant woman in a South Wales village (PA)
A man has appeared in court charged with trying to murder a woman in a South Wales village.

Daniel Mihai Popescu, 28, also faces charges of stalking and witness intimidation after the alleged attack in Coronation Place, Aberfan, Merthyr Tydfil, on Tuesday.

Armed officers from South Wales Police were called out after a 29-year-old woman, named in court as Andreea Pintili, was stabbed at about 9.10am.

Ms Pintili, who witnesses said was pregnant, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment and later discharged.

Charges allege that Popescu, of no fixed address, tried to murder Ms Pintilli in Coronation Place, Aberfan, on December 5.

Daniel Mihai Popescu, 28, at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates’ Court
He allegedly tried to intimidate her, knowing or believing that she was a witness, by attacking her, intending “to cause the course of justice to be obstructed, perverted or interfered with”, on the same date.

Popescu is accused of stalking Ms Pintili between October 25 and December 6 by following her, calling her from withheld numbers and recording a video of her which he uploaded to TikTok.

The defendant, wearing a grey sweatshirt, was tearful as he appeared before Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning, assisted by a translator.

He did not enter a plea.

District Judge Neale Thomas told Popescu: “The first of the allegations that you face is an allegation that can only be dealt with at the crown court.

“It makes sense for the other two allegations to go to the crown court as well. I am therefore going to transfer these cases to the crown court.

The scene in Aberfan after the woman was attacked
The scene in Aberfan after the woman was attacked (PA)

“The next hearing date will be January 4. This is not a suitable case for bail.”

The judge asked if Popescu understood what he had said, with the defendant saying he did.

Gregory Lloyd appeared for the prosecution during the hearing, while Matthew Thomas represented Popescu.

Mr Thomas told the court: “There is no application for bail.”

Schools and a community centre were closed as a precaution after Ms Pintili was attacked.

Police arrested the defendant shortly before 4pm the same day.

On Wednesday evening, police and prosecutors said Popescu had been charged with three offences.

Popescu will next appear before Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on January 4.