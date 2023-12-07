Heritage Brighton buildings reopen in bid to become UK cultural landmark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Heritage Brighton buildings reopen in bid to become UK cultural landmark

By Press Association
Live performances at the newly-refurbished historic venue began in November and have sold out (PA)
Live performances at the newly-refurbished historic venue began in November and have sold out (PA)

An “incredibly iconic” Brighton arts and heritage space has reopened its doors as part of a multi-million regeneration project to make it a UK cultural landmark.

Brighton Dome’s Grade I and Grade II-listed Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre underwent a six-year revamp costing £38 million, in a bid to draw in international and local artists and visitors to the historic site.

The Corn Exchange and main concert hall was originally built as a stable block and riding house in 1803 by the Prince Regent, Prince George, to complement his seaside palace, Brighton Pavilion.

Brighton Dome refrubishment
A view of Brighton Dome’s newly refurbished Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre buildings after the six-year-project (PA)

The Royal Pavilion Estate, which includes Brighton Dome, came into public ownership in 1850.

Among its features, a golden horse with balloons hangs from the ceiling and 1800s original wooden beams have been restored to fill the 550-seat Corn Exchange theatre space.

During a soft opening earlier this year of the Van Gogh Alive exhibition, the venue attracted more than 78,000 visitors, and live performances beginning in November have sold out, the site’s boss said.

Chief executive of Brighton Dome and Brighton Festival, Andrew Comben, told the PA news agency: “It is an incredibly iconic building and set of buildings, and for many people they define what Brighton is about.

Brighton Dome refrubishment
Andrew Comben, chief executive of Brighton Dome and Brighton Festival sits in the newly refurbished Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre buildings (PA)

“So making those as exciting as they possibly can be and as inviting as they possibly can be feels like a no brainer for us and for the city at large.

“We help to drive the local economy to really inspire visitors to come and to explore the wider region. So it has been a really vitally important regeneration project from that perspective, and then for our longer-term sustainability, not just us as an organisation but us as a city. That’s really important.”

The buildings have seen “a lot of life” with multiple uses over the years, from being a hospital that treated Indian soldiers in the First World War to a women’s roller-skating football space.

Evidence of soldiers smoking on the roof and a collection of letters believed to belong to patients were discovered during the refurbishment.

This is the first phase of a wider project by Brighton and Hove City Council, Brighton Dome and Brighton Festival, and Brighton and Hove Museums to make the Royal Pavilion Estate a landmark heritage destination in the UK.

They hope once the full project is complete for the sites to bring in 1.5 million visitors and £68 million to the city’s economy.