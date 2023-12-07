Man found guilty of murder of cricketer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man found guilty of murder of cricketer

By Press Association
Thomas Barton, who was described as ‘a caring and generous man’ by his family, died as he was being taken to hospital (Hampshire Police/PA)
Thomas Barton, who was described as ‘a caring and generous man’ by his family, died as he was being taken to hospital (Hampshire Police/PA)

A 28-year-old man has been found guilty of the murder of a cricketer who had confronted his killer after he saw him holding hands with his ex-girlfriend.

Cameron Baker, of Sandown, Isle of Wight, was convicted by a jury at Winchester Crown Court of stabbing Thomas Barton to death outside an address in Park Road, Ryde, in the early hours of May 28.

A second man, Rio Scott, 28, of Ryde, was acquitted of murder and manslaughter and was released following the jury’s verdicts.

Christopher Quinlan KC, prosecuting, told the jury that Mr Barton, 30, had seen the defendants with his ex-girlfriend, Sammi Creed, outside a bar in Ryde on the previous evening.

He said that Miss Creed – who had split with Mr Barton two months earlier – was holding Baker’s hand, which she later told police was because he was drunk.

Mr Quinlan said: “She recalled Tommy saying ‘You going to do me like that?’, meaning that she had wronged him.

“She said her reaction was to let go of Cameron’s hand.”

Mr Quinlan said that the group then went on to other bars before they later returned to Park Road where Mr Scott lived.

The prosecutor said that Mr Barton later arrived at Park Road in the early hours of the morning in a car driven by his 84-year-old father.

He banged on the door of Scott’s home with his father’s walking stick but when there was no answer Mr Barton and his father drove away only to return again a while later.

Mr Quinlan said that Mr Barton, who played cricket for clubs in Ryde, Ventnor and Lymington, intended to confront the group but was then attacked himself and suffered multiple stab wounds.

He added: ”Despite efforts by members of the public and emergency services, he died where he fell.”

Mr Quinlan said the two defendants were arrested and Baker said in interview that he had acted in self-defence while Mr Scott said he was not involved in the incident.

The judge, Mrs Justice Cockerill, adjourned the case for sentencing on a date to be set and remanded Baker in custody until then.