Home News UK

Father appeals for driver to come forward after son killed in hit-and-run

By Press Association
Flowers and messages left at the scene in Sandgate, near Folkestone (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The father of a seven-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run has made a plea for information and for the driver to come forward.

Kent Police launched an appeal after an unidentified car or van left the scene in the direction of Hythe before emergency services arrived.

William Brown was confirmed dead at the scene near the junction with Prospect Road.

The crash, also involving a red Citroen car, happened at around 5.35pm on December 6 on the A259 Sandgate Esplanade.

In a video shared with Kent Online, the boy’s father, William Brown Senior, said his son was hit as he was trying to collect his football.

Speaking from his son’s bedroom, he said: “People of Folkestone and Hythe, could you please help us.

“At 5.35pm last night, Wednesday, December 6, we lost our son who was hit in a hit-and-run trying to collect his football.”

William Brown death
The scene in Sandgate, near Folkestone (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mr Brown added: “Please reach out to Kent Police so we can work out what happened to our son.

“And if it was you that done it, William Junior was a beautiful boy and he believed in forgiveness and love, and peace, we already forgive you.

“If it’s you, you’re feeling guilty, but we really need to know so we can lay our son in peace and know what happened to him.”

Speaking to the BBC, William’s mother, Laura Brown, said: “My son was the sweetest boy in the world.

“Please help us find this person. I’m begging you. Please, do it for William.”

Any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage are urged to contact the police.