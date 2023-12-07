Man arrested after seven-year-old killed in Folkestone crash

A 49-year-old man has been arrested after a seven-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Folkestone on Wednesday, Kent Police have said.

The man, from the Dymchurch area, was detained on Thursday evening and is now in custody.

The two-vehicle collision happened at around 5.35pm on Wednesday on the A259 Sandgate Esplanade, near its junction with Prospect Road and William Brown was confirmed dead at the scene.

Flowers left at the scene (Gareth Fuller/PA)

One of the vehicles left the scene prior to the arrival of emergency services, the force said.

Earlier on Thursday the boy’s father, William Brown Senior, said his son was hit as he was trying to collect his football and described him as “a beautiful boy” who “believed in forgiveness and love”.

Mr Brown added: “If it’s you, you’re feeling guilty, but we really need to know so we can lay our son in peace and know what happened to him.”

Speaking to the BBC, William’s mother, Laura Brown, said: “My son was the sweetest boy in the world.

“Please help us find this person. I’m begging you. Please, do it for William.”

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the serious collision investigation unit on 01622 798538, quoting reference MM/DGC/130/23.