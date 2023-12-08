What the papers say – December 8

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – December 8

By Press Association
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)

The front pages on Friday cover various topics, including Rishi Sunak’s revised Rwanda plan and the related Conservative Party fallout.

The Times leads with a story on the new version of the Government’s Rwanda plan, with top lawyers warning the Prime Minister the new legislation still risks failing despite Mr Sunak touting that it “blocks every single reason” for legal challenges against migrant flights.

The Guardian splashes with a story on Mr Sunak, who is understood to be fighting to hold his party together as party unity fractures in the wake of the newly announced updated legislation.

The i and The Independent focus on the “growing rebellion” within the Conservatives, as Mr Sunak “pleads” with his party to form a united front.

The Daily Mirror runs with a somewhat similar lead story, one that tells of an imploding party on the brink of civil war, 18 no-confidence letters from “raging right-wingers”, and a Prime Minister fighting for his job.

The Daily Telegraph runs with a Friday headline that takes the Conservative civil unrest one step further, as the Tory chairman has labelled the possible axing of Mr Sunak as “insanity”.

The Daily Mail leads with a headline on the increase of the BBC licence fee, which is set to rise by £10.50. The paper also called the possibility of sending defaulters to prison “indefensible”.

The Sun also runs with a front page that centres around British TV, instead placing its focus on the staff of Channel 4’s This Morning and the fallout after former host Philip Schofield’s affair.

The Metro leads with a piece on the “callous and perverse inhumanity” of Ofsted in the wake of the death by suicide of headteacher Ruth Perry, aged 53.

The Financial Times splashes with a front on Labour’s shadow City minister, who says her party stopped “sneering at business” by appointing 10 new City advisers.

And the Daily Star carries a piece on an airport smuggler who stuffed a prairie dog and two otters down their pants while attempting to thwart border officials.