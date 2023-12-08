Boy, 14, denies murdering teenager Alfie Lewis near school in Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy, 14, denies murdering teenager Alfie Lewis near school in Leeds

By Press Association
Alfie Lewis died in Leeds (Dave Higgens/PA)
A 14-year-old boy has denied murdering teenager Alfie Lewis outside a school in Leeds.

Alfie, 15, was attacked in the Horsforth area of the city on November 7 as children were leaving two nearby schools.

On Friday the teenager accused of stabbing him to death pleaded not guilty to murder.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to his age, pleaded guilty to possession of a kitchen knife on  Church Lane, Leeds, on the same day.

Wearing a white shirt and thick-rimmed glasses, the boy spoke only to confirm his name and enter pleas to the two charges during the 35-minute hearing at Leeds Crown Court.

Alfie Lewis
The 15-year-old died after he was stabbed in the Horsforth area of Leeds (Handout/PA)

A three-week trial is due to start on April 22 next year.

Judge Guy Kearl KC, the Recorder of Leeds, said the defendant would stay remanded in youth detention accommodation until then.

After his death, Alfie’s family paid tribute to him as an “all-round entertainer” who was known as Uncle Alfie.

A family statement issued through West Yorkshire Police said: “I haven’t got the words to describe how devastated we all are.

“Alfie, you were one in a million, so funny and an all-round entertainer with your rapping and dancing feet.

“You had the biggest heart and took care of everybody around you. You will never know just how much you are loved by family and friends, and you will always be our Uncle Alfie.”