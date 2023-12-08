Car makers face more than a million claims in wake of ‘dieselgate’, judges told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Car makers face more than a million claims in wake of ‘dieselgate’, judges told

By Press Association
Four judges were overseeing the High Court hearing on Friday (PA)
Four judges were overseeing the High Court hearing on Friday (PA)

Car manufacturers are facing more than 1.2 million compensation claims following allegations that “defeat devices” were fitted to diesel vehicles to get round emissions tests, judges in London have been told.

Four judges overseeing a High Court hearing on Friday heard Mercedes-Benz was facing more than 300,000 claims – and that manufacturers including Opel, Nissan, Jaguar Land Rover, Ford, Volvo, Hyundai, Toyota and Mazda were also among defendants in a “group” legal action.

Dame Victoria Sharp, Mrs Justice Cockerill, Mr Justice Constable and Senior Master Jeremy Cook are hearing legal arguments at a pre-trial hearing in Court 4 at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London.

Judges are considering issues relating to the timetabling of further hearings.

A barrister representing some claimants told judges that there were about 1,500 defendants once dealerships were included.

Oliver Campbell KC said Mercedes was facing about 360,00 claims and suggested the Mercedes case could be the “lead” case.

He said the Mercedes case involved a “wide range” of “defeat devices”.

Mr Campbell suggested that evidence considered would relate to a “sample” number of vehicles.

He said judges would also have to consider issues relating to the “confidentiality” of manufacturers’ documents.

Mercedes-Benz is facing around 360,000 claims, the court heard (Alamy/PA)

The hearing is the latest stage in what lawyers have suggested will be the largest consumer group action brought before the English courts – and the latest legal development in the aftermath of the “dieselgate” emissions scandal.

In 2022, Volkswagen agreed to pay £193 million to more than 90,000 vehicle owners after it settled a group claim for compensation brought in the wake of emissions testing revelations about eight years ago.

A lawyer involved said a High Court hearing of this type, overseen by so many judges, was “unprecedented”

Martyn Day, who is based at law firm Leigh Day, which represents some claimants, said outside court: “This unprecedented High Court hearing illustrates the significance and scale of the vehicle emissions claims; the largest consumer group actions ever brought before the English courts.

“Together, the law firms bringing the claims represent more than a million people who purchased or leased a diesel vehicle believing it was more environmentally friendly than it really was.

“Leigh Day is committed to working collaboratively to bring the claims to a conclusion as quickly and efficiently as possible so that manufacturers are held to account and owners get the compensation they deserve.”