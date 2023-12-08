‘Like a letter from the Queen’: Poet remembers childhood letter from Zephaniah

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Like a letter from the Queen’: Poet remembers childhood letter from Zephaniah

By Press Association
Jess Green, an award-winning performance poet and script writer, wrote a letter to Benjamin Zephaniah when she was 11 years old (Jess Green/PA)
A writer and performer who received a letter from Professor Benjamin Zephaniah when she was 11 years old has spoken of the impact it had as she pursued her career.

Jess Green, an award-winning performance poet and script writer for TV and theatre, wrote to Zephaniah in 2000 to tell him that she “loved him and loved his work” but did not expect to receive a response.

“It was like getting a letter from the Queen,” Ms Green, 34, from Liverpool, told the PA news agency.

“When you’re 11 years old, writers, at least to me, were like celebrities.”

Jess Green received a letter from Benjamin Zephaniah in 2000 (Jess Green/PA)

Ms Green, who had “always wanted to be a writer since (she) was little”, said she wrote letters to several authors when she was young, such as Jacqueline Wilson and Michael Morpurgo, but “people didn’t always reply”.

She said the “sweet” letter from Zephaniah printed on colourful paper was “really detailed and funny” and she noticed he responded to the things she put in her letter.

The letter from Zephaniah, dated December 5 2000, reads: “Thanks very much for your letter, it really sounds like you are a real fan, I knew I had one somewhere.

“Seriously, it is great to know that you are so in tune with my work because as you said, there are some that are funny and some that are very serious, and most of the time even the funny ones have a message to them.”

The letter went on: “You must have a cool family if they buy you Benjamin Zephaniah books, I hope one day my family will buy Jessica Green books.”

Ms Green said: “I am now a writer, I’ve published books, I write for TV and theatre and I’ve still got (the letter) in a frame above my desk, it’s really important to me.”

She added: “I think I just told (Zephaniah) that I loved him and I loved his work, and that I wanted to be a writer when I was older and I wanted to be like him.

“I had read all of his poetry books, and particularly Talking Turkeys, as a kid I just loved it.

“It was so different to the poetry we had to learn about in school and it was probably my introduction to performance poetry.”

Bob Marley English Heritage blue plague unveiling
Professor Benjamin Zephaniah died at the age of 65 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Ms Green said she crossed paths with Zephaniah in 2015 when they were performing on the same stage at Latitude Festival.

“My first poetry collection had just come out so I was able to give him a copy of that,” she said.

“When you would see him on stage, you weren’t sure which bits were poetry and which bits were him just chatting to the audience and I love that.

“That’s always what I’ve thought about when I’m performing and when I’m touring.”

Ms Green’s third poetry collection, titled Dressed As Love, came out on Thursday, which she said was “bittersweet”.

Of Zephaniah’s passing, which was announced on Thursday by his family, she said: “It was such a shock.

“He’s so youthful and he’s got such a youthful presence, it was a real shock.”