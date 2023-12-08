William and Kate joined by their children at carol service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William and Kate joined by their children at carol service

By Press Association
Princess Charlotte, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales and The Dean of Westminster Abbey, The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle arriving for the Royal Carols – Together At Christmas service at Westminster Abbey (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Prince and Princes of Wales’ children joined their parents at a carol service celebrating those supporting youngsters and families.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis made a rare public for the annual Westminster Abbey event hosted by Kate which has quickly become a firm fixture in the festive royal calendar.

This year the service reflects the princess’ early years Shaping Us campaign launched in January, which aims to highlight and promote the significance of the formative years of a child’s life.

It was billed as a moment to thank all those who work to support babies, young children and families in communities across the UK and among the 1,500 guests were midwives and nursery teachers.

Royal Carols – Together At Christmas
The Princess of Wales speaks with Dame Sheila Hancock ahead of the Royal Carols – Together At Christmas service (Chris Jackson/PA)

The royal children, George, 10, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, aged five, were introduced to the Dean of Westminster, Dr David Hoyle, outside the Abbey’s great west door when their first arrived with their father William.

Kate had travelled ahead of her family to meet and thank the celebrities taking part and she stopped to chat to a number of the young people invited to the event.

As they walked into the Abbey the royal children paused for a moment to post Christmas cards, in a special postbox, containing messages for children who might be struggling this Christmas, something open to all youngsters attending.

Among the highlights of the service will be songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier playing last Christmas on John Lennon’s piano, which was owned by Wham! singer and solo-star George Michael and loaned by his estate.

Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George post letters ahead of the Royal Carols – Together At Christmas service (Chris Jackson/PA)
Broadcaster Roman Kemp, the son of Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp and former Wham! backing singer Shirlie Kemp, will introduce Collier and talk about the role George Michael played in his life.

Oscar winning star Jim Broadbent will read an extract from Letters From Father Christmas by Lord of the Rings author JRR Tolkien and actor Michael Ward is due to recount the moment shepherds were told by an angel about the birth of Christ and they visited Mary and Joseph, in a reading from Luke’s Gospel.

Arriving guests were treated to carols and Christmas songs performed by the Action for Children Young Carers Aloud choir, made up of 12 young carers including one aged just six.

The princess thanked the celebrities for giving up their time when she met them ahead of the concert.

She appeared to joke with multi-instrumentalist Collier, who has posted music tutorial videos on YouTube, about her daughter learning the piano and he quipped “many a plink and a plonk”.

Chatting to Broadbent the princess said: “Thank you for your time because I know the lead up to Christmas can be busy for people.”

The Princess of Wales speaks with a young guest (Chris Jackson/PA)

Kate walked around the Abbey before the concert started speaking to young people who have done inspiring activities.

She chatted to four scouts from the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough her family visited during the coronation celebration weekend, part of The Big Help Out event, helping to renovate their hut.

The princess told them “It was really inspiring-seriously good job” and high-fived each scout in turn.

Kate crouched down to chat to seven-year-old Oscar Burrow, from Lancaster, who when aged six climbed 12 mountains raising more than £40,000 for Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley, Lancashire.

His mother Kimberley Burrow said afterwards: “She said she’d heard about what he’s done and he’s doing a fantastic job, and hopes what he’s doing will inspire other children to do amazing things.”