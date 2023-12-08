Jury hears of ‘dark fantasies’ of girl accused of Brianna Ghey murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jury hears of ‘dark fantasies’ of girl accused of Brianna Ghey murder

By Press Association
Brianna Ghey (Cheshire Police)
Brianna Ghey (Cheshire Police)

A girl accused of the “frenzied” murder of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey told a court she enjoyed “dark fantasies” about killing and torturing people.

The youth, identified only as girl X, said she also fantasised about killing Brianna, 16, but had “no intention” of bringing it to reality, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Brianna was stabbed 28 times in her head, neck, chest and back with a hunting knife after being lured to Linear Park in Culcheth, near Warrington, on February 11.

Girl X and another youth, identified only as boy Y – both now 16 but aged 15 at the time of Brianna’s death, both deny murder and are blaming each other for the killing.

Neither defendant can be identified because of their ages.

On day 10 of their trial, girl X gave evidence from the witness box, screened from the view of the public gallery by a curtain and accompanied by an intermediary to assist her welfare.

She told the jury she began to fantasise about killing people aged 14, around the time she began to take an interest in “dark materials” such as films of murder and torture and serial killers.

Girl X said she had downloaded an app that allowed her to search for such things on the “Dark Web”.

Richard Pratt KC, defending girl X, said: “Did watching films about murder and torture make you want to torture or kill people?”

Girl X replied: “No. I found the whole idea of it interesting. Different personalities of serial killers and different ways they would carry things out.”

She said boy Y also had “similar interests” to her.

Girl X continued: “I would share the dark fantasies that I have. Things to do with murdering people and torturing people. He would go along with it. He seemed to like that sort of stuff.”

She denied being “obsessed” with Brianna, but said she found her “different” and “interesting”.

And she said in Snapchat messages between her and boy Y, he had refereed to Brianna as an “it” because, she said, “he doesn’t agree with people who were trans or gay”.

Mr Pratt said: “Did you have any anti-transgender views?”

Girl X replied, “No.”

Girl X denied trying to give Brianna an overdose to kill her a few weeks before she was stabbed, after telling boy Y she had given Brianna Ibuprofen pills but that she had a high tolerance and had not died.

She said: “I was making a fantasy about killing Brianna even though I had no intention.”

Mr Pratt also asked Girl X about five other children on her and boy Y’s alleged “Kill list”.

Again she said these were all just fantasies and she had no intention of carrying them out.

Telling boy Y she wanted to keep the teeth or eye of one purported victim was again part of the fantasy and something some serial killers had done.

Girl X said at times she would self-harm as a “coping” mechanism, and the court has heard she has “traits” of autism and ADHD.

She also said she had, at times, felt suicidal and was taking medication.

Earlier, jurors were shown a crumpled, hand-written note of an alleged “murder plan” to kill Brianna found on the bedroom floor of Girl X after her arrest.

Notes were also made on serial killers including Jeffrey Dahmer, Richard Ramirez and Harold Shipman in a black Pukka notebook.

Jurors have heard X and Y had a fixation with torture, violence and death, with girl X describing herself as a “satanist”.

The trial was adjourned until Monday.