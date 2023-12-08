British-Irish national chosen for senior role in Mormon Church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British-Irish national chosen for senior role in Mormon Church

By Press Association
Patrick Kearon is the newest member of the faith’s top governing body (Scott G Winterton/The Deseret News via AP)


A British-Irish national has been appointed as the latest senior member of the Mormon Church.

Elder Patrick Kearon was ordained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Thursday, the second highest ranking group governing the Utah-based Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, otherwise known as the Mormon Church.

The Cumbria-born 62-year-old will be one of 12 men who will serve until they die, tasked with travelling the globe to pass on Christian teachings and act as “special witnesses of the name of Christ throughout the world”.

Mr Kearon has lived and worked in a variety of industries across the UK, Saudi Arabia and the US, and he will now serve under the church president and his two top counsellors – all 15 church leaders are men, in accordance with its all-male priesthood.

He said: “This sacred call is so very daunting and humbling to me.

“I will need to place all my trust in the saviour as I seek to become what He needs me to be and share my witness of his love and light.

“The abundance and grace of Jesus Christ have brought immense joy into my life, as well as healing balm in times of trial.

“I love him. I will strive to serve him to the best of my ability.

“Of course, in so many ways we are all far from home.”

Patrick Kearon
Patrick Kearon was born in Cumbria (Scott G Winterton/The Deseret News via AP)

Mr Kearon was born in Carlisle, according to his church biography.

He was raised in the UK and Middle East and aged 10 moved to a boarding school in England while his parents remained in Saudi Arabia, including his father who worked in the defence industry.

A Mormon family introduced Mr Kearon to the church while he stayed with them in California, and he later met missionaries on the London streets before being baptised on Christmas Eve 1987.

He had been serving as the senior president of a lower-tier church leadership group called the Presidency of the Seventy, a position often held by people before they move to higher council.

Mr Kearon added: “The metaphor here with our eternal home is clear.

“Our eternal father has not let any of us leave home, leave his presence, without the opportunity to access his love and his guidance — every day of our lives.”

The president of the Mormon church, Russell M Nelson, was joined by other members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to ordain Mr Kearon.

He takes up the mantle from M Russell Ballard who died aged 95 on November 12 this year.

The last two members of the Quorum were appointed in 2018.