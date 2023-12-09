King chooses coronation Christmas card but family photo for William and Kate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King chooses coronation Christmas card but family photo for William and Kate

By Press Association
The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children (Josh Shinner/Kensington Palace/PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children (Josh Shinner/Kensington Palace/PA)

The King and Queen have chosen a coronation day photograph taken at Buckingham Palace for their Christmas card this year.

The formal image, showing Charles and Camilla in the palace throne room following the coronation, contrasts with the relaxed family group photo selected by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

King Charles III Christmas card
Charles and Camilla have chosen a formal coronation image for their Christmas card (Buckingham Palace/Hugo Burnand/PA)

The monochrome image chosen by the Prince and Princess of Wales shows the family, all wearing plain shirts, arranged around a smiling Princess Charlotte who is seated on a chair.

The King and Queen’s card features a picture taken by photographer Hugo Burnand who captured the couple standing side by side, with Charles wearing the Imperial State Crown and Camilla wearing Queen Mary’s Crown.

The King is also pictured wearing a coronation tunic and the robe of estate.

Made of purple silk velvet embroidered in gold, the robe was worn by King George VI in 1937.

Prince of Wales Christmas card
The Prince and Princess of Wales were photographed with their three children in Windsor (Josh Shinner/Kensington Palace/PA)

The Queen is wearing her robe of estate made by Ede and Ravenscroft and designed and hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework.

She also wears her coronation dress designed by Bruce Oldfield.

The image – taken on the day of the coronation, May 6 2023 – has been selected for the couple’s second Christmas card since Charles became King.

The crowning of Charles and Camilla and the deeply religious ceremony in Westminster Abbey earlier this year was followed by a weekend of celebrations.

The King wearing St Edward’s Crown during his coronation in Westminster Abbey
The King wearing St Edward’s Crown during his coronation in Westminster Abbey (Aaron Chown/PA)

The couple took to the palace balcony to see the crowds, joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and the coronation pages and Ladies in Attendance.

The event brought together around 100 heads of state, kings and queens from across the globe, celebrities, everyday heroes and family and friends of the couple.

William and Kate were photographed with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Windsor earlier this year.

Royal Carols – Together At Christmas
The Prince and Princess of Wales with their three children during the Together At Christmas service at Westminster Abbey (Aaron Chown/PA)

The family photo was captured by Yorkshire-born photographer Josh Shinner whose previous sitters include Florence Pugh, Jodie Comer and Sam Smith.

Christmas images used to decorate official festive cards are regularly released by senior members of the royal family with the cards sent to friends, family and colleagues.