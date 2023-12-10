Weekend of wet and windy weather continues as Storm Fergus closes in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Weekend of wet and windy weather continues as Storm Fergus closes in

By Press Association
Waves crashing against the shore at Doolin in County Clare on the west coast of Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)
Waves crashing against the shore at Doolin in County Clare on the west coast of Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

More heavy rain is expected as the second named Storm of the weekend is set to sweep across the UK.

The Met Office has warned Storm Fergus could reintroduce some gusty winds, especially in western areas, alongside further rainfall on Sunday evening.

The most impactful winds of the storm are expected to hit the Republic of Ireland, the forecaster said.

A yellow rain warning covering an area stretching from Carlisle to Sheffield was in place until 3am on Sunday morning, with as much as 30mm of rain falling on already saturated ground.

The Met Office is monitoring the weather system, and said further weather warnings could be introduced for Sunday.

Heavy rain is expected in the evening as Storm Fergus sweep eastwards producing 20 to 30mm, along with a risk of hail and thunder, the Met Office said.

The storm was named by the Irish meteorological service, Met Eireann.

The strongest winds are likely to hit south Wales and areas around the Bristol Channel.

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said: “Strong winds will hit the south west of the Republic of Ireland before the storm makes its way further east tomorrow evening.

“There will be some further spells of heavy rain, particularly in Wales and the north of England.

“There could be strong localised gales, especially in south Wales. There’s a chance we’ll issue a weather warning, but we’re still monitoring.

“We’ll hopefully see a dryer and more settled second half to next week.”

Winter weather Dec 7th 2023
Cars make their way through surface water on the A1101 in Welney in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

The bad weather could cause delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, and coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities may be affected by spray and large waves, the forecaster said.

On Saturday, Storm Elin brought strong winds and heavy downpours to parts of the UK and Ireland.

Thirty-eight flood warnings were in place for England having been issued by the Environment Agency on Saturday.

The unsettled weather could continue into the start of next week, the Met Office said.