Mother charged over fire which killed her two sets of twins

A mother has been charged with four counts of manslaughter after a fire which killed two sets of twin brothers in south London in 2021.

Deveca Rose, 29, has also been charged with child abandonment contrary to the Children and Young Persons Act 1933, the Metropolitan Police said.

She will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A tribute left near the scene in Sutton (Aaron Chown/PA)

Her four children – Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, and Kyson and Bryson Hoath, aged four – died after the fire at an address in Collingwood Road, Sutton, at around 7pm on December 16 2021.

They were treated at the scene before being taken to two south London hospitals where they were pronounced dead.