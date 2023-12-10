Bryan Adams: Meeting Diana was one of the greatest things to happen to me

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bryan Adams: Meeting Diana was one of the greatest things to happen to me

By Press Association
Canadian singer Bryan Adams was friends with Diana (Yui Mok/PA)
Canadian singer Bryan Adams was friends with Diana (Yui Mok/PA)

Canadian musician Bryan Adams has said that meeting Diana, Princess of Wales “was truly one of the greatest things that ever happened to me”.

The 64-year-old, who wrote a song called Diana in the mid 1980s, said they became friends after he received an invite for tea.

Speaking to The Times about his friendship with the late princess, he said: “We had a lot of really, really good conversations, I have to tell you.

Diana memorial day
Bryan Adams arrives at the service of thanksgiving for the life of Diana, Princess of Wales (Lewis Whyld/PA)

“In fact it’s strange and surreal to think about.

“I really, really liked Diana, she was an amazing woman and a super-great inspiration.

“Meeting her was truly one of the greatest things that ever happened to me.”

Discussing the moment he was introduced to her on a plane, he added: “She was sitting and I was standing.

“I said, ‘I used your name on a song once’, and Diana said, ‘Yes, I know, very funny. Actually I’d like to hear it again.’

“So I sent a copy to Kensington Palace, got an invitation to tea back and that’s how we became friends.

Royal visit to open hospital unit
Diana, Princess of Wales visits the Royal Marsden Hospital in west London (Ron Bell/PA)

“When I first went round to KP (Kensington Palace) she wasn’t, like, ‘I really need to talk to somebody’, and you don’t bulldoze into someone’s life wanting to know everything in the first 10 minutes.

“It was, ‘Let’s have a cup of tea.’ But later the more friendly we got the more I learnt what was really going on.”

The Ontario-born singer and photographer also spoke about his single Diana, which included the lyrics “the day that he married you – I nearly lost my mind” and “Diana – I just can’t get you off of my mind”.

Adams said: “The lyrics to Diana were just laddish humour.

“And actually the song was inspired by that guy who (had) broken into the Queen’s bedroom and sat on her bed smoking a fag.”

A Concert For Killing Cancer – London
Bryan Adams performs (Yui Mok/PA)

In 1982, painter and decorator Michael Fagan broke into the Queen’s bedroom and she awoke to find him sitting on her bed.

“Anyway, I retired it after Diana died out of respect to her and her boys,” Adams added.

Diana died in 1997 following a car crash in Paris and the first instalment of the final series of hit Netflix drama The Crown, which aired in November, explored the events surrounding the tragedy.

The fictional series, which is based around true events, has also depicted the marriage between Diana and Charles, the-then Prince of Wales, who separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996.

Adams is touring So Happy It Hurts across Europe and will be performing a three-night residency at the Royal Albert Hall in May 2024.