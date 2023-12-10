Three people stabbed and slashed in ‘targeted attack’ in Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three people stabbed and slashed in ‘targeted attack’ in Liverpool

By Press Association
Police have appealed for witnesses (PA)
Police have appealed for witnesses (PA)

Police are appealing for information after three people were stabbed and slashed in a “targeted attack” in Liverpool.

Two men and a woman, all in their 30s, were attacked at a property on Upper Warwick Street, Toxteth, at about 1pm on Sunday.

All three were taken to hospital, Merseyside Police said.

Chief Inspector Colin Dyer said “It appears to be a targeted attack and the suspect is known to the victims.

“This is a shocking incident that has left three people in hospital and we are determined to find the person responsible.

“We are appealing for anyone with information to please come forward to help with our investigation.

“If you witnessed this incident or have any CCTV or dashcam footage, please come forward as a matter of urgency.”

He said police will remain in the area to reassure residents and to continue with the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to message Merseyside Police’s social media desk via X (formerly Twitter) @MerPolCC quoting log number 415 of December 10.

Information  can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org.