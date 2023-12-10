Fire at Bristol Airport car park destroys vehicles and causes flight delays

A fire at Bristol Airport car park destroyed vehicles and caused flight delays on Sunday.

A parked car caught fire in the silver zone car park at 10am, the airport said in a statement.

The fire spread to a small number of vehicles.

There were no injuries, the statement said, and the fire was put out by emergency services.

“We’re contacting the owners of any cars that were damaged,” the airport said.

It added that no flights were cancelled as a result of the fire, and the delays were “minor”.

Bristol Live reported a statement from Avon Fire and Rescue Service that 11 cars were on fire, with four or five vehicles “completely destroyed”.

The airport runway was closed briefly as a result.