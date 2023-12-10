Man arrested after mother and son killed in hit-and-run crash in Derbyshire By Press Association December 10 2023, 10.12pm Share Man arrested after mother and son killed in hit-and-run crash in Derbyshire Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6286539/man-arrested-after-mother-and-son-killed-in-hit-and-run-crash-in-derbyshire/ Copy Link Derbyshire Police said a man has been arrested (PA) A man has been arrested after a mother and son were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Derbyshire. The crash happened on the A632 Chesterfield Road in Span Carr near Kelstedge on Saturday at about 10.20am. A 59-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her son, 22, died in hospital after being taken there by air ambulance. They were in a Hyundai which was involved in a crash with a black BMW. The driver of the BMW left the scene and remains outstanding, Derbyshire Police said. A 40-year-old man has been arrested and is in police custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact the force by calling 101 or visiting https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/ and quoting reference number 23*756758. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.