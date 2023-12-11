Carnivores in zoos react positively to improvements to their enclosures – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carnivores in zoos react positively to improvements to their enclosures – study

By Press Association
Carnivores in zoos react positively to additional enrichment in their enclosures, according to a new study (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Just like humans, carnivores in zoos react positively when their homes have received some TLC, research suggests.

According to a new study, the welfare of animals like seals, sea lions and jaguars is enhanced when improvements are made to their enclosures.

Nottingham Trent University (NTU) research revealed how carnivores became significantly more active and engaged more with their enclosures when given additional enrichment.

This included different types of feeding, new structures, the introduction of manipulable objects and techniques to trigger their smell senses.

Carnivores – meat eaters – are often considered to be challenging to maintain with good welfare in zoos, and they are sometimes susceptible to behaviour indicative of poor welfare, such as pacing.

And some species even show poor reproduction in captivity.

Activity, play and interaction with the environment are all considered to be measures of positive welfare in zoo-housed species.

Lead researcher Dr Samantha Ward, a scientist at NTU’s school of Animal, Rural and Environmental Sciences, said: “Zoos have shown significant advancements in welfare provisioning in recent years and recognise the need for monitoring and improving welfare.

“This is the first study to quantify positive behaviours in zoo-housed carnivores and shows that positive welfare can be achieved if the appropriate husbandry is provided.”

She added: “It provides a strong message about the importance and effectiveness of environmental enrichment not only in reducing negative or unwanted behaviours in zoo-housed carnivores, but also in promoting positive behaviours and optimising animal welfare.

“It is important to assess animal behaviour using positive and negative indicators for a more informed view of the viability of zoos in optimising the welfare of carnivores.

Researchers said foxes and brown bears became more active with age when given the right enrichment (PA)

“This will help us to more reliably track progress in welfare.”

The researchers analysed data from previous studies, looking at the behaviour across dozens of species of carnivore and more than 200 individual animals.

They found that when animals were given additional enrichment, the time they spent being active increased significantly, from a quarter more to as much as four times more.

According to the study, brown fur seals, Australian sea lions and jaguar were among the most active when provided with additional enrichment.

The researchers also found that interactions with enclosures, such as foraging, scratching and climbing, increased with enclosure improvements – most significantly for sea lions, spectacled bears and fishing cats.

Additionally, with the right enrichment, polar bears and Eurasian lynx became more playful as they got older, while red foxes and brown bears became more active with age.

The study, which also involved Harper Adams University, the University of Bolton and the University Lodz in Poland, is published in the journal Applied Animal Behaviour Science.