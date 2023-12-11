What the papers say – December 11

The latest Rwanda deal and the chaos it has triggered within the Conservative Party lead many of Monday’s newspaper front pages.

The Times focuses on a leaked Home Office report that claims the updated legislation has the capacity to withstand 99.5% of legal challenges from migrants to block deportation to Rwanda.

The growing turmoil in the Conservatives and pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is the focus of the Metro.

The Daily Express says Tory rebels have been urged by party chairman Richard Holden to back the Rwanda plan which he says “stands on the side of British people”.

The Daily Telegraph says Mr Sunak is under pressure to toughen the Rwanda legislation or face losing a crucial vote.

The Daily Mirror calls for an election, describing the Prime Minister as a “lame duck” heading into Christmas.

Response to Rwanda leads the Daily Mail which criticises Gary Lineker and other celebrities for a letter opposing the Government’s policy on Rwanda.

Elsewhere, The Independent say a top doctor has warned A&E visits are making patients sicker while the Financial Times says nearly half of voters in US think President Biden is spending too much money on aid for Ukraine.

And the Daily Star says solar storms could cripple Britain’s rail network.