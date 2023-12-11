Coroner says ‘human errors’ resulted in death of young girl following operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Coroner says ‘human errors’ resulted in death of young girl following operation

By Press Association
A photograph of Raychel Ferguson who died on 10 June 2001 sits alongside a copy of the findings of the hyponatraemia inquiry (Brian Lawless/PA)
A photograph of Raychel Ferguson who died on 10 June 2001 sits alongside a copy of the findings of the hyponatraemia inquiry (Brian Lawless/PA)

The death of a young girl following an appendix operation was due to “a series of human errors” and not “systemic failure”, a coroner has found.

Raychel Ferguson, nine, from Coshquin, Co Londonderry, died on June 10 2001 at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children after the procedure at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry city.

She was one of five children whose hospital treatment was examined in the long-running Hyponatraemia Inquiry.

Inquiry chairman Mr Justice O’Hara found in 2018 that Raychel’s death, and the deaths of Adam Strain and Claire Roberts, were the result of “negligent care”.

The deaths of Lucy Crawford and Conor Mitchell were also examined during the inquiry.

His report found four of the five deaths could have been avoided

An inquest into her death was ordered in January 2022 by the Attorney General for Northern Ireland, Brenda King.

During inquest hearings, John Coyle, representing the Ferguson family, had argued the case is “not mere negligence” but “utter systemic failure”.

Delivering his findings at Belfast Coroner’s Court on Monday morning, Coroner Joe McCrisken expressed his condolences to Raychel’s parents Ray and Marie, who were present in court, saying their grief at the death of their daughter “shall continue to weigh heavily on them for the rest of their lives”.

“This has been compounded by knowing that Raychel’s death was avoidable,” he said.

He noted Mr Justice O’Hara’s report that errors were made by those charged with caring for Raychel, and lessons that should have learned following the death of Adam Strain were not.

“Friends and family have spent the best part of the last 22 years attending various legal hearings and fighting to get answers which they deserve to have,” he said.

Reading his findings to the court, Mr McCrisken said: “I am satisfied that a series of individual human errors resulted in Raychel’s death rather than serious systemic structural failures”.

Mr McCrisken recorded Raychel’s death as cerebral edema (swelling of the brain), and hyponatraemia.

Belfast Coroners Court
Coroner Joe McCrisken delivered his findings at Belfast Coroner’s Court on Monday (Paul Faith/PA)

He said there were three factors in the hyponatraemia, but said the most significant was the administration of a type of saline known as solution 18.

“I am completely satisfied that an inappropriate infusion of hypertonic saline, in other words solution number 18, played the most significant part in Raychel developing hyponatraemia which led to her death,” he said.

The coroner added that he is satisfied that following both the inquiry and this inquest lessons have been learned.

“I am satisfied, as was Mr Justice O’Hara, that as far as possible, both because of the inquiry and this inquest, the full facts of Raychel’s death have been brought to light, that the potentially dangerous practice of giving hypotonic fluids, solution 18, to children have been brought to public notice,” he said.

“I’m also satisfied that significant lessons have now been learned following the deaths of Raychel, Adam, Conor, Claire and Lucy. The inquiry made several recommendations which the Department of Health is progressing.”