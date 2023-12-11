Boat carrying West Ham fans gets wedged under London’s Hammersmith Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Boat carrying West Ham fans gets wedged under London’s Hammersmith Bridge

By Press Association
The boat carrying West Ham fans became stuck beneath the Hammersmith Bridge on Sunday (Mortlake Brewery/PA)
The boat carrying West Ham fans became stuck beneath the Hammersmith Bridge on Sunday (Mortlake Brewery/PA)

A boat carrying West Ham football fans became stuck underneath a suspension bridge on the River Thames as it travelled to a football match on Sunday.

The vessel, MV Emerald of London, was due to take the West Ham supporters to a Premier League match against Fulham at the Craven Cottage stadium but it was forced to turn round after becoming wedged beneath Hammersmith Bridge in west London.

The moment was captured by several people, with many taking to social media to share the footage online.

In one clip posted by Mortlake Brewery to X, formerly Twitter, the boat could be seen approaching the bridge which crosses over the Thames before a loud crash could be heard as it collided with the structure.

The football fans on board could then be heard shouting and jeering as the small vessel began to turn from where it had become stuck underneath the bridge.

More scratching and creaking sounds followed, before the boat managed to pivot 180 degrees and came free from the bridge.

Singing and chanting could then be heard from the football fans as the vessel set off in the direction it had come.

Mortlake Brewery captioned the post: “When the West Ham boat party meets Hammersmith Bridge.

“I hope everyone is OK.”

No injuries were reported and the MV Emerald of London only suffered minor damage as a result of the collision.