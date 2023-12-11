Two men released on bail as police investigate death of baby in Ipswich

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a newborn baby in Ipswich have been released on bail.

A “teenage female” also arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody for questioning, Suffolk Constabulary said on Monday evening.

Officers were called at about 12.35pm on Saturday to a property in Norwich Road, where the body of a newborn baby had been found outside the premises.

Paramedics also attended but the baby was declared dead at the scene.

A Home Office post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death is due to take place on Tuesday.

Following initial police inquiries on Saturday afternoon, officers subsequently arrested two men aged in their 30s and the female.

On Sunday, officers applied for a warrant of further detention at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court which granted them an additional 21 hours to question the male suspects.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The two men have now been released on bail until February 6 pending further inquiries, while the female currently remains in police custody for questioning, having arrived at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre at a later time than the men.”

A small police scene remains in place within the Norwich Road property.

Suffolk Constabulary said detectives are treating it as an “isolated incident”.

But residents will continue to see an increased police presence and members of the public are encouraged to approach officers and discuss any concerns, the force said.

Any witnesses, or anyone with any information that could assist the inquiry, are asked to contact the force’s major investigation team, quoting reference: 71043/23.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org