Sarah, Duchess of York describes mastectomy as a ‘badge of office’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Sarah, Duchess of York describes mastectomy as a ‘badge of office’

By Press Association
Sarah, Duchess of York described her mastectomy as a ‘badge of office’ as she was praised for being a positive role model for women (PA)
Sarah, Duchess of York described her mastectomy as a ‘badge of office’ as she was praised for being a positive role model for women (PA)

Sarah, Duchess of York described her mastectomy as a “badge of office” as she was praised for being a positive role model for women.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB), she highlighted her fears around having surgery and spoke about “Derek” – her name for her reconstructed left breast.

Earlier this year, the 64-year-old had an eight-hour single mastectomy operation and reconstruction after discovering she had an early form of breast cancer during a routine mammogram.

Duchess of York interview
Sarah has been raising awareness about breast cancer by retelling her experiences (PA)

In previous interviews, Sarah said she had no symptoms and almost missed her mammogram until her sister convinced her to go – with the cancer luckily not spreading to her lymph nodes.

She told GMB hosts Ed Balls and Susanna Reid: “I’m sorry to be so quite bold, if I may say, but this is Derek. It could be Dereka and it could be they. I’m talking about my left breast.

“I’m really proud of it. I feel that my mastectomy is like a badge of office.”

Sarah described the moment she decided to have her breast removed as she drove away from the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead, north London, and began searching for information about the disease on the internet.

Royal wedding
Sarah was the late Queen’s daughter-in-law (PA)

“Of course you look it up and you go on medical (websites) and it tells you all these different things and eventually I was so silent and I went right into my fears,” she said.

Balls told the late Queen’s former daughter-in-late how her story encouraged his co-host Reid to have a mammogram.

He said: “Your courage to speak about it encouraged other people to think, ‘Actually, if Sarah can do this so can I’.”