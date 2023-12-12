Three men killed and two injured in crash between bus and car in South Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three men killed and two injured in crash between bus and car in South Wales

By Press Association
The crash involving a bus and an Audi A1 occurred on Ely Valley Road, Coedely, South Wales (PA)
Three men have died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision between a bus and a car, South Wales Police have said.

At about 7pm on Monday emergency services were called to the scene of a crash involving a bus and an Audi A1 on Ely Valley Road, Coedely.

Three men – two aged 18 and one aged 19 – were declared dead at the scene.

Two further men, aged 18 and 19, were taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff with life-threatening injuries.

Two other people were also treated for minor injuries.

The road has remained closed while investigations into the collision continue.

Superintendent Esyr Jones of South Wales Police said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident. Trained family liaison officers are supporting the families at what must be an extremely difficult time for them.”

Rhondda Cynon Taf council’s deputy mayor Councillor Dan Owen-Jones was at the scene soon after the crash after a resident called him.

He said the incident has cast a “dark cloud over the community” and sent those affected his “deepest sympathies”.

“I’m not going to tell you what I saw when I first arrived because I don’t want to share that, that will stay with me,” he told the PA news agency.

“But when I stepped back as the emergency services were arriving and it was down to them to do what they’re best at.

“I was then asked if it was at all possible I could stand at the back line and control the oncoming traffic, which I did.

“That’s where I was for a number of hours on this very cold night. But being one of the local councillors it was only right I was there.

“The neighbourhood stood up, fair play to them, on this freezing cold evening. Hot drinks were plentiful.”

He said a community centre was later opened as a “safe haven and warm place for distressed family and friends” arriving at the scene.

“I couldn’t imagine their feelings,” he added. “What I’ve seen and witnessed, I never ever want to witness again.

“And if anything I can do for the families, then so be it, in a very distressing time.

“It’s more distressing this time of year, isn’t it? Why is it it always happens this time of year?

“What I am concerned (for) at the moment is the families and the siblings.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the manner in which either vehicle was being driven prior to the collision is asked to contact South Wales Police.

Anyone with any dashcam or mobile phone footage or who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police quoting reference 2300420639.