Veteran Tory MP singles out 1997 re-election as career highlight

By Press Association
Sir Michael Fabricant has been an MP for more than 30 years (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A veteran Tory MP has described holding on to his seat in the 1997 general election as his biggest career achievement.

Sir Michael Fabricant, Conservative MP for Lichfield, put his lengthy political career down to his interest in his own constituency as he was knighted by the King at Windsor Castle.

The 73-year-old has been a serving MP since 1992 and retained his seat at the 2019 general election with a majority of more than 23,000.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Sir Michael Fabricant was made a Knight Bachelor by the King at Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Labour returned to Government under Tony Blair in 1997 after securing 418 seats in Parliament, with the largest majority since 1945, while the Conservatives won their lowest number in more than 90 years.

Asked after the ceremony what he considered to be his career highlight, Sir Michael told the PA news agency: “I think getting elected in the first place, and then, much to my amazement, surviving 1997, which of course was when Labour swept the board.

“Even though I only had a small majority of about 4,000 I still held my seat.”

Pressed on why he got re-elected, Sir Michael added: “Because I like Lichfield, and I hope they still like me!”

Sir Michael was given a knighthood in former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.

Asked whether he has spoken to Mr Johnson about the honour, he said: “I thanked him – he’s been on travels so we’ve been texting, but of course I need to be very careful otherwise the texts may be seized by some inquiry in the future!”

Sir Michael was knighted by the King on Tuesday, and he admitted the ceremony was “nerve-wracking” but described it as “a great honour”.

He said the pair discussed the National Memorial Arboretum, a site of national remembrance, in Alrewas, Staffordshire, and that Charles knew the area well.