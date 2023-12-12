Leading scientist on Covid-19 vaccine recalls ‘immensely gratifying’ work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leading scientist on Covid-19 vaccine recalls ‘immensely gratifying’ work

By Press Association
Sir John gave advice to the Government during the pandemic (Victoria Jones/PA)
One of the leading scientists in the development of the Covid-19 vaccine has described his life-saving work as an “immensely gratifying” experience.

Professor Sir John Bell, regius professor of medicine at the University of Oxford, was made a Companion of Honour by the King at Windsor Castle.

His team played a huge role in creating the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine as the world grappled with the unprecedented global pandemic, and Sir John has been recognised for his services to medicine, medical research and public health.

The NHS delivered the first Covid-19 vaccine in the UK – a Pfizer vaccine – to Maggie Keenan on December 8 2020, before vaccines manufactured by several different companies including Oxford-Astra Zeneca were used together across the country.

Sir John told the PA news agency: “As a doctor, you don’t ever run into those really extreme circumstances – that’s the only time it’s happened in my life.

“It was at one level quite frightening, because it was clear this was going to cause a lot of deaths and any time that we took getting the vaccine ready to go and out the door was potentially going to add more deaths to the list, so we knew we needed to work really fast.”

Sir John led the negotiations to bring pharmaceutical company Astra Zeneca on board with the university’s research as a partner, and closely followed the progress of all the vaccine trials “seven days a week, 10 hours a day”.

Summarising his work, he said: “The whole thing in the end was immensely gratifying, because we got on top of it much faster than anybody thought we would and Covid is now floating around a bit like a case of the flu.”

Sir John revealed the University of Oxford was building a new centre for pandemic sciences, and that researchers had identified 12 of the most dangerous pathogens currently known and were manufacturing vaccines for all of them ahead of time.

Stressing it was “a major focus” of the university’s work, he added: “We’re now in a steadier state – it’s not quite so frantic – but we’re trying to get ourselves into a position where we could respond, if we had to again.”