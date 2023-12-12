Boxing club pays tribute to one of three men killed in South Wales collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Boxing club pays tribute to one of three men killed in South Wales collision

By Press Association
(Welsh Boxing)
(Welsh Boxing)

One of the men killed in a crash between a bus and a car in South Wales has been described in tributes as “the nicest person you could ever wish to meet”.

Morgan Smith, 18, from Tonypandy, died along with 18-year-old Jesse Owen, also from Tonypandy, and Callum Griffiths, 19, from Porth, after a collision between a bus and an Audi A1 at around 7pm on Monday.

Two others suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident on Ely Valley Road, Coedely.

Mr Smith was a member of Maerdy Boxing Club and had represented Wales at amateur level.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the club said: “We as a club are absolutely devastated to hear the horrific news that one of our own Morgan Smith sadly passed away yesterday evening.

“Morgan was the nicest person you could ever wish to meet, always had time for people and it was a pleasure to have him representing our club as he was a big part of the Maerdy Boxing Club Family.

“He will be missed by everyone and he will leave a massive hole in our lives.

“Not only was Morgan a great person he was also a very talented Boxer becoming a Welsh Champion, representing Wales in the British Championships and also traveled (sic) to Ireland with us to box.

“Our thoughts and prays (sic) are with Morgans (sic) family at this very sad time”

The club said it would remain closed until further notice following Mr Smith’s death.

Amateur boxing governing body Welsh Boxing also paid tribute to Mr Smith and his friends.

It said: “Welsh Boxing is saddened to hear of the tragic accident that has occurred in Coedely and the untimely death of Morgan Smith and his teenage friends.

“Morgan became Welsh Youth Champion last year and represented Wales at the GB 3 Nations tournament where he won a bronze medal.

“Our thoughts are with all the families and friends, everyone involved at Morgan’s boxing club Maerdy ABC and the members of the boxing community who knew him.”

Mr Smith’s old rugby club, Penygraig RFC, offered support to those who played alongside him.

It said: “On behalf of everyone at Penygraig RFC we would like to pass on our sincere condolences to all those effected by last night’s tragic accident at Coedely.

“There will be a lot of young men who played alongside Morgan Smith during the many times he represented Penygraig at Youth level.

“There will be others who both trained with and fought against him during his time as a talented and promising young boxer.

“To those who knew Morgan, and the other young men involved, we would like you all to know there is always someone you can talk to.

“If there is anything Penygraig RFC can do to help the families or friends at this difficult time, please do not hesitate to get in touch.”

Superintendent Esyr Jones, of South Wales Police, said the teenagers’ families were being supported.

He said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“Trained family liaison officers are supporting the families at what must be an extremely difficult time for them.”