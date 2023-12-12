William serves food during homeless charity’s Christmas lunch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William serves food during homeless charity’s Christmas lunch

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales (PA)
The Prince of Wales (PA)

The Prince of Wales put on a apron and helped serve Christmas lunch to people supported by a homeless charity.

William joined staff, volunteers and clients of The Passage when the organisation held its annual festive meal on Monday.

The charity posted a video online showing highlights of its Christmas lunch, with the future king – royal patron of The Passage – joining staff in the kitchen to help prepare food before serving a starter of soup and fresh bread rolls.

In the footage, the prince is seen sharing a laugh with staff and posing for a group photo, and later sitting down with diners at a table covered with Christmas crackers.

The future king has been a long-term supporter of the charity established in 1980, which provides resources which encourage, inspire and challenge homeless people to make lasting and long-term changes to their lives.

William first visited the charity in 1993 with his brother the Duke of Sussex, when the pair were young schoolboys, alongside their mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

Diana was instrumental in teaching her sons about the issue of homelessness, taking them to meet rough sleepers to broaden their horizons.

The prince has set his sights on making rough sleeping, sofa surfing and other forms of temporary accommodation a thing of the past with his ambitious initiative called Homewards.

The five-year project will initially focus on six locations where local businesses, organisations and individuals will be encouraged to join forces and develop “bespoke” action plans to tackle homelessness with up to £500,000 in funding.

A spokesperson for The Passage said about the royal patron: “He was distributing starters to everybody and he spent some time chatting with clients after he finished serving, and he also spent time in the kitchen meeting volunteers as well.”