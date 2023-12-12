Families pay tribute to three teenage men killed in South Wales crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Families pay tribute to three teenage men killed in South Wales crash

By Press Association
Tributes have been paid to the three men killed in a collision involving a bus and a car in south Wales (Peter Byrne/PA)
The families of three young men killed in a collision between a bus and a car in south Wales have paid tribute to their loved ones.

Morgan Smith and Jesse Owen, both 18 and from Tonypandy, and Callum Griffiths, 19, from Porth, died following a collision between a bus and an Audi A1 at around 7pm on Monday.

The collision took place on Ely Valley Road, Coedely.

In a series of statements issued to South Wales Police, the families of the three teenagers paid tribute.

Jesse Owen
Jesse Owen, 18, is remembered by his family as ‘the most loving, happy kind, calm and beautiful son’ (South Wales Police/PA)

Mr Owen’s family said: “Jesse had a presence that would light up any room.

“He was loved by all who had the honour of knowing him.

“He was the most loving, happy kind, calm and beautiful soul. He would do absolutely anything for anyone.

“He loved his family and friends and was loyal to the core.”

They added: “Jesse loved his boxing, watches and socialising with friends.

“He has left a huge void in all of our hearts and our lives will never be the same without him.

“He will be sorely missed by his parents, grandparents, brothers and extended family.

“We are all truly heartbroken.”

Morgan Smith
Morgan Smith’s family paid tribute to him as a “well-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin. (South Wales Police/PA)

Mr Smith’s family said: “Morgan is a popular boy, he is a well-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin.

“Morgan was best known as a talented boxer previously gaining a Welsh title. He was an up-and-coming star with a promising boxing career ahead of him.

“We as a family are devastated by the loss of Morgan, we have been left with a void that can never be filled We love you our boy.

“We would like to thank all the emergency services that assisted at the scene.

“Please could you respect our privacy whilst we grieve the loss of Morgan.”

Mr Smith’s father, Daniel Chalfont, previously said he was “broken” at the loss of his son.

In a post on Facebook, he said: “My baby boy Morgan Smith. Literally the most perfect son you could ever wish for. Miss you so much already. Don’t know how I’ll live life wivout (sic) you. Literally broken.”

Mr Smith was a member of Maerdy Boxing Club and had represented Wales at amateur level.

On Facebook, the club previously gave its condolences following his death and offered words of support to his family.

Callum Griffiths, 19, will be remembered by his sister as her ‘best friend and the most selfless person in the world’ (South Wales Police/PA)

Mr Griffiths’ mum Natalie, dad Lee and 15-year-old sister, Erin, said in a family statement: “Callum had the most beautiful smile that would light up the room. He was the most precious gift of a son and our love is endless.

“Our hearts have been broken into a million pieces, broken beyond repair. He was so loving and had a caring soul. He has left a hole in our hearts that cannot be filled.

“Callum was a world champion in kickboxing and achieved numerous Gold medals and has represented Wales in different countries all over the world.

“Callum qualified as a barber just over a year ago. He was a passionate, hard-working and a dedicated barber. And we are so very proud of him. We are proud of everything he’s achieved.

“We love you champ.”

Mr Griffiths’ sister, Erin, added: “Callum was my best friend and the most selfless person in the world. I will always love him and am so proud of him.”

Two others sustained life-threatening injuries.

Superintendent Esyr Jones, of South Wales Police, previously said the teenagers’ families were being supported.

He said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“Trained family liaison officers are supporting the families at what must be an extremely difficult time for them.”