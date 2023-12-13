Indhu Rubasingham appointed National Theatre director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Indhu Rubasingham appointed National Theatre director

By Press Association
Indhu Rubasingham appointed National Theatre director (Antonio Olmos/PA)
Indhu Rubasingham appointed National Theatre director (Antonio Olmos/PA)

Indhu Rubasingham has been appointed the next director of the National Theatre, it has been announced.

The artistic director of London’s Kiln Theatre will join the National Theatre as director designate from spring 2024, officially taking over from Rufus Norris in spring 2025 when his second term ends.

Ms Rubasingham described the opportunity to play a role in the history of the theatre as an “incredible privilege and responsibility” as the National Theatre has been an important part of her life from teenage theatregoer to theatre-maker.

National Theatre At Home
Rufus Norris will step down as National Theatre director in spring 2025 (Paul Plews/National Theatre/PA)

“For me, this is the best job in the world,” she said.

“Theatre has a transformative power – the ability to bring people together through shared experience and storytelling, and nowhere more so than the National.

“I’ve been fortunate to have directed on the National Theatre’s stages and to have witnessed firsthand the commitment, collaboration, brilliance and pride of those who bring the magic to the building, both on stage and off.

“There’s nowhere like it, and it will be a joy to be a part of this iconic building’s next chapter, leading the company alongside Kate.”

Ms Rubasingham will work alongside Kate Varah, who becomes joint chief executive in a co-leadership model.

Indhu Rubasingham and Kate Varrah
Indhu Rubasingham and Kate Varrah at the National Theatre (Antonio Olmos/PA)

She added she is “thrilled” to be following in the footsteps of Mr Norris, and is looking forward to working closely with him as she plans her first season from next year.

It comes after Mr Norris announced in June that he would be stepping down as director, having taken on the role in 2015.

He said: “Indhu is an exceptional artist who I respect and admire hugely, and I am so pleased that she will become the next director when I step down in 2025.

“She has run Kiln Theatre expertly for over a decade and I know this experience will be invaluable as she moves to the National Theatre – a place she knows well, having directed successfully in each of the three theatres.

“Together with Kate and the brilliant, dedicated team here, I know that the National will continue to thrive and remain at the heart of British cultural life.”

Ms Rubasingham has been artistic director of Kiln Theatre since 2012, with notable collaborations during her tenure including White Teeth by Zadie Smith, and Olivier-nominated The Invisible Hand by Ayad Aktar.