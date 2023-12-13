Irish deputy premier Micheal Martin to meet David Cameron in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Irish deputy premier Micheal Martin to meet David Cameron in London

By Press Association
Micheal Martin (Niall Carson/PA)
Micheal Martin (Niall Carson/PA)

Ireland’s deputy premier and foreign affairs minister Micheal Martin is to meet UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron in London on Wednesday.

Lord Cameron and Mr Martin are expected to discuss bilateral relations and efforts to restore the powersharing institutions in Northern Ireland, and to share perspectives on foreign policy issues – including the war in Ukraine.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Mr Martin said: “It is vital that we continue to strengthen the relationship between our two governments. The partnership between us is the bedrock for ensuring continued peace and prosperity across these islands.

Lord David Cameron
Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron (Dan Kitwood/PA)

“I look forward therefore to developing a close and open working relationship with Foreign Secretary Cameron.

“Thirty years ago this week, Albert Reynolds and John Major together achieved the Downing Street Declaration. This joint work enabled the ceasefires and set the scene for the talks which led to the Good Friday Agreement. The declaration heralded intensified cooperation between the two governments, and a shared analysis that led, ultimately, to peace.”

Mr Martin said the visit is an opportunity to focus on wider foreign policy concerns, including on the conflict in Gaza.

He added: “My view remains clear – the international community should insist on an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. Civilians must be protected, hostages must be released and humanitarian access at scale should be provided as a matter of urgency.

“It will also be important that the EU and the UK maintain our close cooperation in delivering support for Ukraine and deterring Russian aggression.”